$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. American Water Works reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.12. 14,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,004. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.88. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

