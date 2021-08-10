10,000 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

