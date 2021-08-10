10,521 Shares in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $505,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter worth $249,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYR opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

