10,560 Shares in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of New York City REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYC. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -173.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

