10,600 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $124,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $516,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $577,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

HTPA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.97.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.