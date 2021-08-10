10,850 Shares in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth $187,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PLTM opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77.

