112,048 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April makes up 2.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Separately, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $410,000.

DAPR stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,170. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $30.87.

