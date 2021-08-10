12,000 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

