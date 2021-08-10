12,333 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 480,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,813,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,733 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. 2,810,432 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.93.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

