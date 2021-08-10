14,000 Shares in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Omnichannel Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCA. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,430,008.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

About Omnichannel Acquisition

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

