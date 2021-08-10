14,291 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000. Union Pacific makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.30. 63,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,584. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

