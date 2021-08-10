17,249 Shares in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 272,098 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 400.27% and a negative return on equity of 146.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

