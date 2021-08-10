$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $175.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.72. 5,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 0.98.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

