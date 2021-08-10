18,044 Shares in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

