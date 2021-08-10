1,980 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $143,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $156,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -140.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

