$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $197.19. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,283. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

