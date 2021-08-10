$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to post sales of $2.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 million to $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $8.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 96,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $419,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

