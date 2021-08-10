21,233 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

NYSEARCA:FJUN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $36.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.