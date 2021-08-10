$219.35 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report $219.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.10 million. RPC posted sales of $116.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $808.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.10 million to $856.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $953.83 million, with estimates ranging from $911.60 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPC.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,672,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,350,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 113,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

