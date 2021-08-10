2,254 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Elastic by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

NYSE ESTC opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.30. Elastic has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

