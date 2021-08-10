23,732 Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

