3,000 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,999,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avient by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVNT opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

