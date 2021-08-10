3,004 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. 52,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,041,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.