3,010 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 66.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.