$317.25 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce sales of $317.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $318.60 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth $64,911,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $18,651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.22. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,214. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.12. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $122.21 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

