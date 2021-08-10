3,683 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
