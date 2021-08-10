3,683 Shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

