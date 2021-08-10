39,106 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.