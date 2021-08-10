39,106 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Purchased by Invst LLC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

COMT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.