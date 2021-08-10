$44.70 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $44.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the highest is $47.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $39.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $174.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $174.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.41 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $222.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth $58,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

