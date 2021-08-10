4,536 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 86,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

SLY stock opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.42. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

