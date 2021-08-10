4,768 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after buying an additional 439,398 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.54. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

