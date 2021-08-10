$512.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce $512.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35. B&G Foods has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,213,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

