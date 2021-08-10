5,200 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 526,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

