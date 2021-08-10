$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390,000.00 to $700,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $2.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $2.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 135,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 23,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $85,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,105. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

