$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,839. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.76. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.