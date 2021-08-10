6,038 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

