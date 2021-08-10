$62.93 Million in Sales Expected for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report sales of $62.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.20 million and the lowest is $60.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $238.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144 in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

