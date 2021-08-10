$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $3.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 316,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.52.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.