$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report $650,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. Beyond Air reported sales of $230,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $3.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XAIR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 316,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of -0.52.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

