727,600 Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Acquired by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 727,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,153,000. American Well comprises approximately 3.1% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Well by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,365. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of American Well stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 62,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,677. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

