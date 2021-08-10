$762.61 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce sales of $762.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.09 million. Albemarle posted sales of $746.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Albemarle stock traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.36. The company had a trading volume of 75,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $232.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,302. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

