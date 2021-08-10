$865.10 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $865.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $819,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.58. 1,288,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,939. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.