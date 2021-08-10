8PAY Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $230,887.85 and approximately $1.13 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00158641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00147311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,115.98 or 0.99384736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00813344 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

