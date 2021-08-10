$91.13 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $91.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $88.00 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $388.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $425.03 million, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE LTHM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,356. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -264.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

