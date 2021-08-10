$91.67 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $91.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $367.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luxfer.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $582.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

