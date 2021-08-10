Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $119,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.