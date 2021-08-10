AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 300,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 102,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

