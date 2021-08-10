Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.