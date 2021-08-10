Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.86. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

