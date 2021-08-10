Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of Acerinox stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Acerinox has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.217 dividend. This is an increase from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

