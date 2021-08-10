ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Citigroup began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,239. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.