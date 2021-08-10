Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 19,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

